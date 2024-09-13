Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WEA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.15. 24,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.