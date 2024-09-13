Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.82.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.