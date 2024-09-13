Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Joe T. Ford Buys 5,000 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,631.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WEST stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Westrock Coffee’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

