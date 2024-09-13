Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. 285,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 192,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Westrock Coffee’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $336,927.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at $19,199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

