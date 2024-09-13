WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WH Smith

WH Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

WH Smith Company Profile

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,354 ($17.71) on Thursday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,423 ($18.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,769.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.