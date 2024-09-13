WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on WH Smith
WH Smith Stock Down 0.2 %
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.