William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANRO. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

In related news, insider Adam Savitz purchased 12,069 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

