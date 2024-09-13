Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.66

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.67. Wilmar International shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 56,812 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.4044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

