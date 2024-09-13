WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 1.6% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.99. 36,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 65,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $337.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,128 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

