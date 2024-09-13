WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 1.6% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.99. 36,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 65,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $337.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
