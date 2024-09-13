WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.24

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 1374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,081,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

