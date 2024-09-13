Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 56,311 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.91.
The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
