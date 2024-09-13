Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 56,311 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.91.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

About Woori Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

