Wormhole Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $547.10 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.2075947 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $19,246,977.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

