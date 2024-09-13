WPWealth LLP Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP owned 0.44% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.5 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.