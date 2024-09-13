WPWealth LLP Has $542,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WPWealth LLP cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.80.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

