WPWealth LLP Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up 1.5% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 1.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $443.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

