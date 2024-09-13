Wrapped HBAR Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $14.36 million and $914,439.26 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,384,983 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 275,443,534.79237974 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05076967 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $963,941.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

