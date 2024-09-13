Wrapped Matic Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $47.41 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00261282 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 126,274,094 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,730,373.63175459. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.3778742 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $14,163,844.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

