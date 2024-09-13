Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.74 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $41.74 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00261194 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 124,626,191 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,730,373.63175459. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.3778742 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $14,163,844.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

