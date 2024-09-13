Wrapped XDC (WXDC) 1-Day Volume Tops $149,984.75

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $149,984.75 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,441,074 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,455,227.28944027. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02638948 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $156,815.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

