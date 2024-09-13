Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xencor by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $20.82 on Friday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.