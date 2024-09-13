Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 605,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 614,339 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $19.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Xencor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. Xencor’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,570,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

