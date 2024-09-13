Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.