Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340,513 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Turn Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after buying an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 159,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

XENE stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

