Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 35,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 631,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 134.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

