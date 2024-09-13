Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) CEO Jon Kirchner Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xperi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XPER opened at $8.57 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 37.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 648,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 518,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,464 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 269,604 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.1% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 167,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

