Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPER. BWS Financial reissued a top pick rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xperi

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at $592,019.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

