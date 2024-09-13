Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 34,512 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $51.92.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

