Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1,472.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

