Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,892 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB opened at $2.48 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

