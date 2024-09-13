Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $161,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $212.65.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

