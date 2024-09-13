Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $499,000 Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 38.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

