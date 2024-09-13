Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $76,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $520.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $521.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.16 and a 200-day moving average of $451.00.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

