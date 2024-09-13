Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.47.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

