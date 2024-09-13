Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 4,500 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

