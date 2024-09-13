Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $103,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,355,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

