Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $107,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.