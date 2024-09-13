Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

