Zcash Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $498.37 million and $56.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.52 or 0.00050896 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

