ZClassic Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $427,398.91 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00037076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

