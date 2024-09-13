Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,664,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

