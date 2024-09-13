Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.
ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.44.
Zimmer Biomet Price Performance
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
