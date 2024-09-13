Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 7,028 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,394 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

