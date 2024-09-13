Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,534 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.