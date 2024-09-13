Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

