Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

