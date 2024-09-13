Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $14.16 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

