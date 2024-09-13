Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.50 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Target by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.