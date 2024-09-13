Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Amcor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

