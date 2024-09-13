Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 964 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.07% of Integer worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $18,697,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $11,143,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Integer Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $126.25 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

