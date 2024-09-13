Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,048 shares of company stock worth $99,493,359. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $686.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $659.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.58. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

