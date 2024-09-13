Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 839 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.86.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

